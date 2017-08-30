Couple turns traveling passion into career

Cameron Seagle and Natasha Alden earn enough money through their blog and social media following to fully-fund their vacations. (Source: Cameron Seagle)

Cameron Seagle and Natasha Alden's relationship sounds like the plot of a romance novel. After meeting during college at The University of North Carolina Wilmington, the pair fell in love while on vacation abroad in Europe.

Seagle bought a one-way ticket to Norway to meet Alden on her post-graduation trip.

"We'd been on like two dates, and we just kind of hit it off,” Seagle said. “It was six weeks backpacking around Europe, and ever since then we've been traveling together."

Following Seagle's graduation, he and his girlfriend moved to New York. But they soon found life in the Big Apple wasn’t what they expected.

“I’ll never forget, it was Valentine’s Day in February,” said Seagle. “The whole month of February had been about four degrees for the average temperature in New York, and it was just brutal... We made a pact then that we were going to quit our jobs six months later.”

The pair left their stable careers in New York and took the risk of a lifetime to travel around the world. It’s paid off so far. Following their wanderlust, the couple started a travel brand titled "The World Pursuit." Today they run a successful blog and various social media accounts through Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and Pinterest.

“It’s awesome to have this as a full-time job,” said Seagle about living as a professional traveler. The couple earns enough money through their blog and social media following to fully-fund their travels, according to Seagle.

But the career path isn’t without its drawbacks.

“It does feel like a job at times,” Seagle explained. “It might surprise people, it sounds like being on full-time vacation would be incredible. But then we’re always taking photos, always taking videos, lots of emails, writing, and keeping up with followers does become a job.”

Pam Seagle, Cameron’s mom, is fully onboard with his choice of career.

“We’re proud of them,” she said. “They’ve been able to take a passion and turn it into a living. There’s a misconception I think a lot that mom and dad are funding this, and that’s not the case,” she said.

Since graduating from UNCW, Seagle says he has visited 55 countries and has plans to visit many more. For the time being, Seagle is living in a rental home in Wilmington, and his girlfriend Alden is staying in Michigan. This Sunday the couple embarks on a trip to Europe for the remainder of the year.

You can follow “The World Pursuit” on their website's blog and related social media accounts.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.