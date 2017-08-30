TUESDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE: Jose drifting east, forecast track shifting away from U.S. for now

After spending three days of its 14-day life as a Category 5 storm... and making seven different landfalls... Hurricane Irma will finally fade into a remnant low pressure system over the Tennessee Valley Tuesday and Wednesday. Meanwhile, Hurricane Jose continues to chug over the open Atlantic waters between the Bahamas, Bermuda, and the southeastern United States.

THE FORECAST FOR JOSE: As Jose will likely remain over sufficiently warm water and in a zone of low to moderate wind shear, the storm is likely to maintain hurricane strength for at least the next five days.

Jose will be caught in a zone of weak steering flow through Friday so, in that time, the storm may chart an unusual course that includes stops, direction reversals, or even a 360-degree loop. After Friday, a break in a mid-level high pressure ridge ought to help Jose take a more decided northerly path.

HOW JOSE MAY IMPACT SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA: Most computer forecast model guidance suggests Jose will stay to the east of the Cape Fear Region for its entire life, although we will monitor the storm closely just in case. At the very least: Jose could help generate swells, heavy surf, and an enhanced risk of rip currents into the weekend.

BEWARE OF MISINFORMATION: As you seek online information on Hurricane Irma, beware of "hype sites" and provocative social media posts that only showcase the more dire computer forecast model solutions.

The National Hurricane Center forecast cone that we show on WECT products is the official and best resource for storm intensity and track information. Brush up on the cone and what it means for you HERE.

HAVE A MINDSET OF VIGILANCE AND PREPAREDNESS: September is the statistical peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team here, on TV, and on your WECT First Alert Weather App for complete updates. Link to our comprehensive digital hurricane preparedness guide or on the WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.