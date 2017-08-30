THURSDAY NIGHT UPDATE: Irma weakens slightly, another shift west in forecast track

Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring powerful Hurricane Irma in the Atlantic Ocean.

THE LATEST ON IRMA: As of 11 p.m. Thursday, September 7, Irma was:

- centered at 21.3 N and 72.4 W... near the Turks and Caicos islands.

- producing maximum sustained winds of 165 mph... Category 5 hurricane strength.

- minimum pressure is at 920 millibars.

- moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

- hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 75 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles. -Hurricane Warnings are now in effect for much of the south Florida coast.

THE FORECAST FOR IRMA THROUGH THE SATURDAY: A sturdy western Atlantic high-pressure ridge is likely to steer Irma west-northwestward. The storm is likely to move into or just scrape north of the mountainous islands Hispaniola, and Cuba en-route to the Bahamas, South Florida, or the Florida Straits by Friday and Saturday.

IRMA'S LONGER TERM PROSPECTS WITH RESPECT TO SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA: A break in the high-pressure ridge will likely allow Irma to turn northward by Saturday. Because of the geography of the Southeast U.S., the timing of this turn is critical.

If Irma turns even just a few miles "before" Florida, it would likely have a straight path over warm water toward the Carolinas; this would present the worst-case scenario for southeastern North Carolina.

However, if Irma runs up Florida's peninsula or sneaks into the Gulf of Mexico, less severe impacts would be likely for southeastern North Carolina. These still long-term but critical nuances will gradually be resolved in the next few days.

BEWARE OF MISINFORMATION: As you seek online information on Hurricane Irma, beware of "hype sites" and provocative social media posts that only showcase the direst computer forecast model solutions.

The National Hurricane Center forecast cone only projects five days because storm forecasting skill falls dramatically thereafter. Brush up on the cone and what it means for you HERE.

HAVE A MINDSET OF VIGILANCE AND PREPAREDNESS: September is the statistical peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team here, on TV, and on your WECT First Alert Weather App for complete updates. Link to our comprehensive digital hurricane preparedness guide or on the WECT Weather App.

