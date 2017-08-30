SUNDAY 8 P.M UPDATE: Irma slightly weakens; expected to remain a hurricane through early Monday

Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring powerful Hurricane Irma in the Florida Straits.

THE LATEST ON IRMA: As of 8 pm. Sunday, September 10, Irma was:

- centered at 26.7 N and 81.7 W... near Fort Meyers, FL

- producing maximum sustained winds of 105 mph... Category 2 hurricane strength.

- moving north at 14 mph.

- minimum pressure is 942 millibars

- hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 220 miles



THE FORECAST FOR IRMA: A break in a mid-level high pressure ridge will allow Irma to move northward through the Florida Peninsula Sunday. This presents a grim wind, rain, and surge scenario for much of Florida.

By Monday and Tuesday, Irma is likely to lumber through Georgia and Tennessee, unraveling and weakening yet bringing far-reaching impacts as it goes...

HOW IRMA WILL IMPACT SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA: Irma will likely bring peripheral impacts to the Cape Fear Region. Though these impacts will be significant, they're not likely to be as significant as core impacts:

- HEAVY SURF AND RIP CURRENTS: through the weekend and into next week (in-part to far-offshore Hurricane Jose, too)

- GUSTY WINDS: regular 30+ mph gusts Sunday through Tuesday, first easterly and then southeasterly

- RAIN: mainly 1-3-inch amounts, locally higher amounts possible, localized flooding possible, significant flooding unlikely

- SEVERE STORMS: isolated cases, mainly in the form of brief waterspouts and spin-up tornadoes

- OFFSHORE GALES: border-line storm conditions and very rough seas well into next week

BEWARE OF MISINFORMATION: As you seek online information on Hurricane Irma, beware of "hype sites" and provocative social media posts that only showcase the more dire computer forecast model solutions.

The National Hurricane Center forecast cone that we show on WECT products is the official and best resource for storm intensity and track information. Brush up on the cone and what it means for you HERE.

HAVE A MINDSET OF VIGILANCE AND PREPAREDNESS: September is the statistical peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team here, on TV, and on your WECT First Alert Weather App for complete updates. Link to our comprehensive digital hurricane preparedness guide or on the WECT Weather App.

