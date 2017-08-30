SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE: Irma back to category 4 status, expected to shift north by early Sunday

Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring powerful Hurricane Irma in the Atlantic Ocean.

THE LATEST ON IRMA: As of 5 a.m. Saturday, September. 9, Irma was:

- centered at 22.5 N and 78.8 W... or 300 miles southeast of Miami, FL.

- producing maximum sustained winds of 155 mph... Category 4 hurricane strength.

- moving west at 12 mph.

- minimum pressure is 930 millibars

- hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles

- Hurricane Warnings are now in effect for much of the south Florida coast.

THE FORECAST FOR IRMA THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY: A sturdy western Atlantic high-pressure ridge is likely to continue to steer Irma west or west-northwestward. The storm is scraping the north coast of Cuba en-route to the Florida Keys and the southwest Florida coast early Sunday.

IRMA'S LONGER TERM PROSPECTS WITH RESPECT TO SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA: A break in the high-pressure ridge will allow Irma to turn northward by late Saturday.

Irma will turn directly into Florida and south Georgia, which will bring significant core hurricane conditions into these areas. Peripheral effects - like gusty rain, perhaps isolated tornadoes, and heavy surf and rip currents - could unfold for southeastern North Carolina in this case... and the main time frame to watch for that would be Monday into Monday night.

BEWARE OF MISINFORMATION: As you seek online information on Hurricane Irma, beware of "hype sites" and provocative social media posts that only showcase the more dire computer forecast model solutions.

The National Hurricane Center forecast cone only projects five days because storm forecasting skill falls dramatically thereafter. Brush up on the cone and what it means for you HERE.

HAVE A MINDSET OF VIGILANCE AND PREPAREDNESS: September is the statistical peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team here, on TV, and on your WECT First Alert Weather App for complete updates. Link to our comprehensive digital hurricane preparedness guide or on the WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.