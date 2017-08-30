Irma remains a major hurricane in the eastern Atlantic and a system worth monitoring

Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring Hurricane Irma in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center upgraded Irma's status to a major hurricane (that's Category 3 or higher) late in the afternoon of Thursday, August 31.

THE LATEST: As of Friday morning , September 1, Irma was:

- centered at 18.2 N and 36.5 W... or approximately 1725 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

- producing maximum sustained winds of 115 mph... Category 3 hurricane strength.

- moving west-northwestward at 12 mph.

THE NEAR TERM FORECAST: A central Atlantic ridge of high pressure will continue to steer Irma westward through the next five days. The ebb and flow of the strength of the ridge may even allow for brief southward jogs. Irma has a well-defined core, it remains over warm water, and it is tucked into an environment of low wind shear... so a maintenance of strength or even additional strengthening is probable.

IN THE LONGER RANGE: Super long-range projections for Irma suggest it will be in the vicinity of the northern Caribbean islands in the 6 to 8-day time frame. If... and this is a big if... weather patterns would allow it to approach North America, that wouldn't be until the 8 to 12-day range. Lots of time to monitor this system, and we certainly will.

BEWARE OF MISINFORMATION: As you seek online information on Hurricane Irma, beware of "hype sites" and provocative social media posts that only showcase the most dire computer forecast model solutions. The National Hurricane Center forecast cone only projects five days because storm forecasting skill falls dramatically thereafter. Brush up on the cone and what it means for you HERE.

Stay with your First Alert Weather Team here, on TV, and on your WECT First Alert Weather App for complete updates. Link to our comprehensive digital hurricane preparedness guide HERE or on the WECT Weather App.

