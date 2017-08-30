Irma remains a major hurricane in the eastern Atlantic and a system worth monitoring

Your First Alert Weather Team is closely monitoring Irma in the Atlantic Ocean.More >>
Your First Alert Weather Team is closely monitoring Irma in the Atlantic Ocean.More >>
As the remnants of Hurricane Harvey lift through the Ohio Valley Friday, peripheral moisture and energy will manifest in a storm risk for southeastern North Carolina. Please stay alert for the possibility of severe weather.More >>
As the remnants of Hurricane Harvey lift through the Ohio Valley Friday, peripheral moisture and energy will manifest in a storm risk for southeastern North Carolina. Please stay alert for the possibility of severe weather.More >>
While Harvey won't directly affect the Carolinas, it's the perfect time to remind you of the WECT Weather app, and Hurricane Survival Guide.More >>
While Harvey won't directly affect the Carolinas, it's the perfect time to remind you of the WECT Weather app, and Hurricane Survival Guide.More >>
Solar eclipses are rare events across southeast NC.More >>
Solar eclipses are rare events across southeast NC.More >>
ARE YOU EXCITED? The so-called "Great American Eclipse of 2017" is coming Monday, August 21.More >>
ARE YOU EXCITED? The so-called "Great American Eclipse of 2017" is coming Monday, August 21.More >>