Irma gains more strength eastern Atlantic... a system to monitor closely

Irma could be a category 2 hurricane as it nears the Caribbean in 5 days. (Source: WECT)

Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring Tropical Storm Irma in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center in Miami has begun advising on this system late in the morning of Wednesday, August 30.

As of late evening Wednesday, August 30, Irma was:

- centered at 16.4 N and 32.2 W, or approximately 545 miles west of Africa's Cabo Verde Islands.

- producing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

- moving westward at 12 mph.

A central Atlantic ridge of high pressure will continue to steer Irma west through the next five days. The ebb and flow of the strength of the ridge may allow for brief north or south jogs. Strengthening is likely.

Super long-range projections for Irma suggest it will be in the vicinity of the northern Caribbean islands in the 5 to 10-day period. If... and this is a big if... weather patterns would allow it to approach North America, that wouldn't be until the 10 to 15-day range.

