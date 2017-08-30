Irma becomes a major hurricane in the eastern Atlantic, remains a system worth monitoring

Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring Tropical Storm Irma in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center upgraded Irma's status to a hurricane late in the morning of Thursday, August 31.

As of Thursday afternoon, August 31, Irma was:

- centered at 17.3 N and 34.8 W... or approximately 700 miles west of Africa's Cabo Verde Islands.

- producing maximum sustained winds of 115 mph... Category 3 hurricane strength.

- moving west-northwestward at 12 mph.

A central Atlantic ridge of high pressure will continue to steer Irma westward through the next five days. The ebb and flow of the strength of the ridge may even allow for brief southward jogs. Irma has a well-defined core, it remains over warm water, and it is tucked into an environment of low wind shear... so additional strengthening is probable.

Super long-range projections for Irma suggest it will be in the vicinity of the northern Caribbean islands in the 6 to 8-day time frame. If... and this is a big if... weather patterns would allow it to approach North America, that wouldn't be until the 9 to 13-day range. Lots of time to monitor this system, and we certainly will.

Stay with your First Alert Weather Team here, on TV, and on your WECT First Alert Weather App for complete updates. Link to our comprehensive digital hurricane preparedness guide HERE or on the WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.