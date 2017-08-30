EARLY AFTERNOON MONDAY UPDATE: Irma weakens further over southern Georgia

Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring Irma, which is now a tropical storm.

THE LATEST ON IRMA: As of 2 p.m. Monday, September 11, Irma:

- was centered at 30.8 N and 83.6 W... or 50 miles south-southeast of Albany, GA.

- was producing maximum sustained winds of 60 mph... or strong tropical storm strength.

- was moving north-northwest 17 mph.

- featured a minimum pressure is 975 millibars.

THE FORECAST FOR IRMA: Irma is likely to lumber through Georgia and Tennessee Monday into Tuesday, unraveling and weakening yet bringing far-reaching impacts as it goes...

HOW IRMA WILL IMPACT SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA: Irma will likely bring peripheral impacts to the Cape Fear Region. Though these impacts will be significant, they're not likely to be as significant as core impacts:

- HEAVY SURF AND RIP CURRENTS: Breaking waves will exceed 6 feet in many cases. Swimming is not advised. Minor coastal flooding is possible, especially around times of high tide. Surf issues will likely continue beyond Tuesday, by the way, because of Hurricane Jose well offshore. More on Jose later in this write-up...

- GUSTY WINDS: Expect sustained winds in the 20 to 30 mph range and regular gusts in the 30s and 40s mph. Direction will be first easterly and then southeasterly. Consider shoring-up loose items like patio furniture, children's toys, and trash cans. Sporadic power outages are also possible. The National Weather Service has hoisted a Wind Advisory.

- RAIN: Rain bands are likely to pinwheel from south to north across the area between Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday. Total rainfall amounts of on the order of 1 to 3 inches are likely to be common but some localized 4 and 5-inch amounts are possible. Mercifully, river flooding is not likely, but instances of localized poor-drainage flooding are possible.

- SEVERE STORMS: Isolated waterspouts and "spin-up" tornadoes are possible. Please stay alert early this week! Have the means for a storm bulletin to find its way to you even if you're not looking for it... like a NOAA Weather Radio or your free WECT Mobile Weather App.

- OFFSHORE GALES: Irma's will present very rough winds and seas. Mariners, especially those with small crafts, are advised to stay in-port.

BEWARE OF MISINFORMATION: As you seek online information on Hurricane Irma, beware of "hype sites" and provocative social media posts that only showcase the more dire computer forecast model solutions.

The National Hurricane Center forecast cone that we show on WECT products is the official and best resource for storm intensity and track information. Brush up on the cone and what it means for you HERE.

HAVE A MINDSET OF VIGILANCE AND PREPAREDNESS: September is the statistical peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team here, on TV, and on your WECT First Alert Weather App for complete updates. Link to our comprehensive digital hurricane preparedness guide or on the WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.