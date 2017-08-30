11AM UPDATE: Irma a dangerous Category 5 hurricane

Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring powerful Hurricane Irma in the central Atlantic Ocean.

THE LATEST ON IRMA: As of Tuesday morning, September 5, Irma was:

- centered at 16.8 N and 58.4 W... or approximately 360 miles east of the islands of the northeastern Caribbean Sea.

- producing maximum sustained winds of 180 mph... Category 5 hurricane strength.

- moving west at 14 mph, minimum pressure 931 millibars.

- Irma is now the strongest hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic basin, outside of the Caribbean Sea & Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.

THE FORECAST FOR IRMA THROUGH MIDWEEK: A stout central Atlantic high-pressure ridge will continue to steer powerful Irma westward for the next three to five days. The storm ought to pass through or just barely north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico in the northeastern Caribbean Sea midweek.

THE LONGER RANGE FORECAST FOR IRMA: Steering flow patterns appear conducive to deliver Irma to the general vicinity of the Bahamas, Cuba, or even the United States late this week or early next week. It remains too soon to know exactly what condition Irma will be in by this time, or what specific effects it may ultimately bring to the United States.

BEWARE OF MISINFORMATION: As you seek online information on Hurricane Irma, beware of "hype sites" and provocative social media posts that only showcase the most dire computer forecast model solutions. The National Hurricane Center forecast cone only projects five days because storm forecasting skill falls dramatically thereafter. Brush up on the cone and what it means for you HERE.

HAVE A MINDSET OF VIGILANCE AND PREPAREDNESS: September is the statistical peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team here, on TV, and on your WECT First Alert Weather App for complete updates. Link to our comprehensive digital hurricane preparedness guide or on the WECT Weather App.

