Lottery ticket worth more than $300,000 sold in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A Carolina Cash 5 lottery ticket worth more than $300,000 was sold in Wilmington.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials sent out a tweet Wednesday morning stating that a winning ticket for the $339,119 jackpot was purchased at the Kangaroo Express on Eastwood Road.

The winning numbers were 1-2-5-13-24.

As of Wednesday morning, the winner had not stepped froward to claim the prize.

