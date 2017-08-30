Lottery ticket worth more than $300,000 sold in Wilmington

A Carolina Cash 5 lottery ticket worth more than $300,000 was sold in Wilmington. (Source: North Carolina Education Lottery)

North Carolina Education Lottery officials sent out a tweet Wednesday morning stating that a winning ticket for the $339,119 jackpot was purchased at the Kangaroo Express on Eastwood Road.

The winning numbers were 1-2-5-13-24.

As of Wednesday morning, the winner had not stepped froward to claim the prize.

Last night's $339,119 jackpot won by lucky ticket sold at Kangaroo Express, Eastwood Rd, #Wilmington, #NewHanoverCo Come get your Big Check! pic.twitter.com/M223Ekbo05 — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) August 30, 2017

