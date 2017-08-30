Two accused of robbing man in McDonald's parking lot

Jessica Mabri Sikes and James Michael Walls (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)

Two people are accused of robbing a man in a McDonald's parking lot in Wilmington.

Jessica Mabri Sikes, 29, and James Michael Walls, 36, have been charged with common law robbery. Both were booked under $50,000 bonds.

Officers responded to the parking lot of the McDonald's located in the 4300 block of Market Street shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim told police he was in the parking lot when a man and woman approached him and asked for the ride. According to WPD officials, the woman allegedly "offered him services for money but he refused."

The male suspect then is accused of assaulting the victim and taking money from him.

The suspects fled the scene and were later located walking on Princess Place Drive.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.