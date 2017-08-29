UNCW women's basketball helping Hurricane Harvey victims

The UNCW women’s basketball team is doing its part to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The Seahawks are answering the call of Houston men’s basketball coach Kelvin Sampson, who in a tweet asked college basketball teams to send T-shirts and shoes to victims of the storm.

Barefoot and her team packed up as many things they could find, and have them headed to Texas.

The coach is hopeful her players understand how lucky they are.



"Every day is a gift and you are not guaranteed anything,” Barefoot said. “Every shirt that you have, appreciate that. We have talked about praying and praying for other people. We have talked about it with the whole team and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Texas."



