Pender County leaders try to solve puzzle of opioid abuse

Leaders from across Pender County met on Tuesday afternoon to hash out a plan for battling the county's opioid problem.

The theme for the forum was being an "essential piece" of solving the puzzle that is opioid addiction.

Several different organizations were on hand, including Coastal Horizons, Pender EMS and law enforcement.

Pender County Commission Chairman George Brown said including everyone in the fight against opioids is crucial.

"It is very important that all of these stakeholders are here because it is going to take input and involvement from each and every one of them to be successful in any way," Brown said. "I don't know how you are going to measure the success except save some lives and get families back together."

The event included a panel discussion, video presentation, and several speakers.

District Attorney Ben David spoke about the importance of helping first-time users, and leaders from Coastal Horizons focused on the need to properly dispose of prescription drugs.

Vanessa Sapp lost her son to an opioid overdose. She said she was grateful for the opportunity to speak at the forum.

"For me, it's a lot of statistics, and I appreciated the chance to put a face to those statistics," Sapp said. "It was exciting to see all of these people in one room together."

Brown said all of the speakers, including Sapp, helped raise awareness for the growing problem in the rural community.

"We heard things today that will pull at your heart," Brown said. "You heard things that will give you some hope, but at the end of the day, we have a long task ahead of us. It is not going to be a quick fix, and it is not going to be an easy remedy. I think we are all going to have to pull together and figure out ways to get our arms around this."

