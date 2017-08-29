Pender County leaders try to solve puzzle of opioid abuse

A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility...More >>
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.More >>
