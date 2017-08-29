Wilmington Fire Dept. getting ready for Citizens' Fire Academy

Some area residents will soon get a crash course in what it takes to be a firefighter at the Citizens' Fire Academy hosted by the Wilmington Fire Department.

The eight-week fall edition of the academy begins Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. According to a WFD email sent Tuesday, 11 people are signed up to learn what it’s like to be a member of the department.

Every Thursday night from 6-9 p.m., attendees will be exposed to different aspects of the fire department from the New Hanover County 911 Center to fire operations and tactical rescue.

Here are the Fire Academy dates and locations:

Sept. 7 – Welcome Night (Fire Headquarters)

Sept. 14 – Fire Boat/Dive Operations (Cape Fear River)

Sept. 21 – 911 Center/SCBA Night (NHC 911 Center)

Sept. 28 – Fire Marshal/Public Education Night (NHC 911 Center)

Oct. 5 – Fire Operations Night (CFCC North Campus)

Oct. 12 – Hazmat/EMS Night (Fire Station #7 - Pine Valley)

Oct. 19 – Tactical Rescue Night (CFCC North Campus)

Oct. 26 – Graduation Night (Fire Station #3 – Cinema Dr.)

Anyone interested in participating should call WFD Battalion Chief Chris Walker at 910-343-3918.

