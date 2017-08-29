'Two Trains Running' explores changes in a black community in the 1960's

Two Trains Running, an August Wilson play, follows the changes that come to a black community during the Civil Rights movement in the 1960's.

The show premieres at TheatreNow in Wilmington on Friday, Sept. 1.

Director Regina McLeod said the Civil Rights movement is the backdrop for Memphis Lee's restaurant, where the regulars come in, talk and give insight into their lives.

The show is set in the Hill district of Pittsburgh in 1969.

However, it could be set in 2017.

“There’s still some of the same issues that are on the table today as there were in 1969,” said McLeod.

Fracaswell "Cas" Hymen who plays Holloway, one of the regulars of the restaurant.

“It’s disappointing and disheartening that a lot of the divisions that were taking place then have seemed to resurface or come back to the fore again,” Hymen said. “This play deals with the point of view of these gentleman and this one waitress that are explaining how it feels to be a part of that whole era and it’s just amazing how current it is at the same time.”

Two Trains Running runs Sept. 1-30 at TheatreNOW.

