WPD corporal files lawsuit against City of Wilmington

Curtis Stansbury, a corporal with the Wilmington Police Department, has filed a civil complaint seeking compensatory damages he says stemmed from being singled out for discriminatory treatment.

The FRMT Group, the City of Wilmington and two individuals -- Peter D. Schulz and Christopher Neuenfeldt -- are named in Stansbury's complaint, which was filed in New Hanover County Superior Court. Stansbury is seeking at least $25,000 in damages.

In the lawsuit, Stansbury claims he was given unlawful fitness for duty evaluations (FFDE) by the city and the FRMT Group, which provides pre- and post-hire psychological and medical services for public safety departments in North Carolina. The suit states Stansbury had two "unlawful and incomplete" FFDEs on Aug. 23, and was then asked to submit to another one Aug. 29, 30 or 31.

"The use of FMRT for the third FFDE would be unlawful and violative of Corporal Stansbury's rights and expose him to an unreasonable risk of irreplaceable harm including harm to his health and well-being," the complaint reads. "Stansbury has been harmed and damaged by two prior purported fitness for duty evaluations by FMRT, and FMRT has a conflict of interest and cannot further purport to evaluate Stansbury."

After mentioning Stansbury's financial losses, the suit claims Stansbury "has suffered and been damaged due to violations of his rights to due process, occupational liberty, employment and enjoyment of the fruits of his labors" and more.

In 2015, Stansbury was fired after almost 25 years on the force for violating departmental policies and procedures, according to a copy of his termination letter released by WPD. He said he felt he was fired because of his willingness to talk to the media.

In June 2016, Stansbury was reinstated as a corporal, a demotion from his previous rank as a sergeant.

