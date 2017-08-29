Area businesses, residents helping victims of Hurricane Harvey

As rain continues to fall and rescues take place in Texas, members of the Wilmington community are joining together to help victims.

Two local businesses, BlueCoast Realty Corporation and Paws and Claws Animal Hospital, are hosting supply drives throughout the week.

BlueCoast President Bill Kane says his company felt compelled to help.

"We feel like we've got such a great number of people," Kane said. "The community has been so great to us here, and with the reach that we have and the number of agents and contacts, it makes it a little bit easier to get out there and do things that are good."

BlueCoast will be collecting donations at its office located at 575 Military Cutoff Rd. in Wilmington through Friday. Items can also be dropped off at the following partner locations:

Anne Bonny's Bar and Grill

The Husk Downtown Wilmington

Tavern Law 1832

The Loft on Front

Once donations are collected, a real estate agent will drive them to Houston.

Thousands of people in Texas have lost everything, including supplies to take care of their pets. Paws and Claws Animal Hospital is collecting items for both pets and their owners.

Monetary donations will also be accepted, and Paws and Claws will match donations up to $1,000.

Paws and Claws is accepting the following items:

canned goods

dog food

hygiene products

animal bedding

litter/litter boxes

blankets/towels

Other recommended items to donate to Hurricane Harvey victims are:

non-perishable food

water

cleaning products

paper towels

clothes

coloring books, puzzles, toys

diapers

toiletries

inflatable mattresses

