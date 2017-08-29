Festival to fight addiction takes place on International Overdose Awareness Day

The "We are HOW" (Heart of Wilmington) festival takes place on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 4:00 p.m. at Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre. (Source: HOW)

Losing a friend to addiction prompted Mook Cahill to organize an event that will raise awareness and resources for the fight against opioid and heroin abuse.

The "We are HOW" (Heart of Wilmington) festival takes place on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 4:00 p.m. at Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre.

The event corresponds with International Overdose Awareness Day.

“A few months ago I lost a dear friend of mine to overdose and he’s one of those typical stories where had everything going for him, had a couple degrees, had great jobs and when that happened it hit me that there’s not necessarily not enough being done in this community but that I could do something to inspire somebody,” said Mook Cahill, who organized the event.

Cahill said the festival will include live music, food trucks and more. It culminates with a candlelight vigil at 7:45 p.m.

