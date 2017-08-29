Repair work to proceed on condemned Carolina Beach condos

Work to repair condominiums which were condemned in Carolina Beach in late June will proceed after the Carolina Surf Condos homeowners association met with Town of Carolina Beach staff on Friday.

According to an email from Assistant Town Manager Ed Parvin, repairs to the building at 201 Carolina Beach Avenue will cost an estimated $2 million, but should the project cost more than 50 percent of the $8.8 million evaluation, the structure will need to be brought up to current flood, Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA) and local zoning codes.

The condos were condemned and evacuated on June 30 after the complex was found to have a lack of structural integrity. Contractors found that the steel framing of the oceanfront decks was severely corroded and the condos were in danger of collapsing, according to a Carolina Beach news release sent on June 30.

An investigation into the structural integrity of the building was supposed to be finished by July 14, but that deadline was extended.

On July 13, a fire that started in a maintenance room was deemed suspicious by Carolina Beach fire and police departments.

WECT has contacted the police for an update on the criminal investigation, but have not gotten a response.

