Wilmington teen gets prison time for burglary spree

A Wilmington teen is headed to prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges related to a burglary spree last year.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Ean Freeman, 18, entered a guilty plea in New Hanover County Superior to two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, three counts of breaking and entering, and two counts of felony larceny.

Freeman was sentenced to 7 to 11 years in prison and will be on supervised probation for five years following his release.

According to prosecutors, Freeman's crime spree started on Dec. 2, 2016, when he broke into a neighbor's home in the Marsh Oaks neighborhood in Ogden and stole cash and other items.

Four days later, Freeman broke into a home of another neighbor who had just left to walk her dog. When the victim returned, Freeman was hiding in her bedroom closet. Freeman burst through the closet armed with a knife that he took from the kitchen, pushed her down and ran out the house.

Deputies responded to the neighborhood but couldn't find the suspect.

On Dec. 12, Freeman broke into another neighbor's home and stole over $6,000 worth of electronics, sports memorabilia, and clothing. One of the items was recovered at a local pawn shop.

Detectives with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office were able to determine that Freeman was wearing an electronic-monitoring bracelet and GPS records reveal he was in the homes at the time the crimes were committed.

On Dec. 31, Freeman and two other teens broke into the home of a 16-year-old and his teenage friends during the early morning hours. Freeman, who was armed with a handgun, stole $400 from the victim and hit him with the firearm.

Freeman was arrested on Jan. 9 in connection with the Dec. 31 armed robbery. When he was taken into custody, deputies found he was carrying a .22 caliber revolver and less than a half ounce of marijuana which was packaged for sale.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.