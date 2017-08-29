UNCW earns highest rating for protecting free speech

The University of North Carolina Wilmington and Appalachian State have earned the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education's (FIRE) highest "green light" rating for protecting student and faculty free speech. (Source: WECT)

Only 35 institutions nationwide have earned this distinction. North Carolina least eh country as the state with the most green light institutions.

“FIRE is excited to see so many universities in North Carolina stand up to protect student and faculty First Amendment rights,” said Azhar Majeed, FIRE’s vice president of policy reform. “The important efforts taken by administrators at UNC Wilmington and Appalachian are proof that, from the mountains in the west to the coastal areas of the east, free speech rights matter in North Carolina.”

Employees at UNCW worked with FIRE to clarify the language in nine speech-related policies that previously earned a "yellow light" rating.

"We are pleased to have this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to free speech and to its practice within a safe and productive learning environment,” said John P. Scherer II, general counsel at UNCW. “This freedom of expression is a critical part of a comprehensive academic experience for our students and a robust environment of critical inquiry for our faculty and staff. We will continue to welcome the thoughtful and respectful exchange of ideas on our campus.”

Other universities in North Carolina that earn a green light rating are:

• Duke University

• East Carolina University

• North Carolina Central University

• University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

• University of North Carolina at Charlotte

• University of North Carolina at Greensboro

