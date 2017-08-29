Non-profits getting chance to purchase items before general public

Certain properties will be up for sale to non-profit organizations before being offered to the general public. (Source: WECT)

Non-profit organizations will get a chance to buy items like computer and radio equipment before they are put up for sale to the general public.

According to a Tuesday afternoon news release, New Hanover County’s Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution at its meeting on Monday declaring certain personal property surplus to the county’s operations.

Any non-profit organization interested in viewing property should contact purchasing supervisor Lena Butler by calling 910-798-7190 or emailing lbutler@nhcgov.com before Sept. 7.

Remaining property will be offered Sept. 8-18 using GovDeals, a company that provides online auction services to governmental entities.

Registration is required for bidding on GovDeals. All items are sold as is, and the acceptable methods of payment are cash, money order, cashier’s check and credit card.

Here is a list of items for sale:

