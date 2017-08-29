My turn: Helping those impacted by Hurricane Harvey

Maria Espinoza and her son Omar Espinoza wade with belongings through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey, which hit Texas last week as a Category 4 hurricane, in Houston, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

I’ve come to appreciate the outpouring of support our community shows for any disaster. Houston is just the latest example.

The images we’re seeing from the results of Hurricane Harvey are devastating. And it’s heartening to hear that there are already food drives underway here locally. We’ve heard from someone who wants to help with the dislocated pets as well. And there will be many more examples like this.

Here’s a quick way for you to help. The American Red Cross has a track record of success when it comes to handling disasters.

Technology has made it very easy for you to pitch in. Text “HARVEY” to 90999 on your smart phone. That way you can make a $10 donation that will be added to your cell phone bill. You can’t make it any easier than that.

Perhaps it’s because we’ve been through disasters like this, but it makes me proud to live in an area where people are so willing to help those who are suffering.

That’s my turn. Now it’s your turn….to give a little help I hope. To comment on this segment, or anything else, email me at yourturn@wect.com.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.