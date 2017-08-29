Demolition of Blair Elementary underway

Crews are in the process of demolishing Blair Elementary School this week in preparation of the school being rebuilt on the site. (Source: WECT)

In the meantime, students from Blair Elementary will spend the next three school years at the newly built Porters Neck Elementary. The $16.9-million school is located at 416 Edgewater Club Road.

The new Blair Elementary, which has an estimated price tag of $17.5 million, is scheduled to completed in August 2019. Construction is set to begin later this year.

The new Blair building will be used as a swing site for Wrightsville Beach Elementary during the 2019-20 school year.

For the 2020-21 school year, Blair and Wrightsville Beach students will return to their new buildings while Porters Neck Elementary will open with its own population of students.

