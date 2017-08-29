Demolition of Blair Elementary under way

Crews are in the process of demolishing Blair Elementary School this week in preparation of the school being rebuilt on the site. (Source: WECT)

The new Blair Elementary, which has an estimated price tag of $17.5 million, is scheduled to open in August 2019. Construction is set to begin later this year.

In the meantime, students from Blair Elementary will spend the next two school years at the newly built Porters Neck Elementary.

The $16.9-million school is located at 416 Edgewater Club Road.

