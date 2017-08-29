United Way of Cape Fear awarded grant for senior employment

The national group Senior Service America, aimed at helping low-income older adults, awarded the United Way of Cape Fear a grant of $533,155 Friday. (Source: WECT)

The national group Senior Service America, aimed at helping low-income older adults, awarded the United Way of Cape Fear a grant of $533,155 Friday.

According to the United Way, close to 90 percent of the grant from the United States Department of Labor will go to the Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP).

The grant will allow the program to give temporary employment to at least 107 low-income adults living in Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, Onslow and Pender counties.

Low-income seniors will get federal job training and hands-on experience. According to the United Way, most stay in the program for 18 months but can remain in it for up to four years.

The money is an annual grant, and Senior Service America has awarded the United Way of Cape Fear the grant since 1977. Senior Service Executive Director Gary A. Officer said the group is happy to help.

“We are very pleased to continue our support of the United Way of the Cape Fear Area, for the fortieth consecutive year,” Officer said.

The CEO of the United Way of Cape Fear said the money not only helps senior citizens but the entire area.

“This program is a win-win for qualifying older adults and the entire community,” E. Craig Heim said.

“SCSEP Participants are staying healthy by remaining connected to their communities and are offered hope for remaining self-sufficient. Older North Carolinians are fortunate to be given the opportunity to work and transform their lives through SCSEP,” he said.

