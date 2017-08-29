Off road club to collect donations for fire victims

An off road club in the Leland area is organizing a ride this weekend to help the victims of a house fire in Oak Island.

Edward Mylod and his son, Casey, died in the fire at a home in Oak Island on Thursday night.

Cape Fear Off Road and other local Jeep clubs and 4x4 clubs are planning a charity ride this Sunday, September 3rd to support law enforcement and the Mylod family. The ride will leave from Walmart and head to the soccer field in Oak Island beginning at 10am Sunday.

The ride is open to all motorcycle clubs, car clubs or any other riders. The donation to ride is $20 per vehicle. They are accepting household items for donations.

There will be an event in Oak Island beginning at 12:30 once the vehicles arrive. You can contact the club for more information at Capefearoffroadoiiiiiiio@gmail.com.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.