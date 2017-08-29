Man claims he was chased for blocks after snapping picture of break-in suspect

Police arrested Kenneth Jones, Jr. and charged him with two counts of breaking and entering into motor vehicles. (Source: Wilmington Police Department)

A Wilmington man claims he was chased after taking a picture of a vehicle break-in suspect. (Source: WECT)

A Wilmington man says he tried to stop a string of vehicle break-ins when the suspect turned on him.

The man wishes only to be identified as Drew for fear of his safety. Drew says he heard a car alarm go off early Monday morning on 4th and Dock Street. He stepped outside and took a picture of the alleged robber. That's when the Drew claims the suspect chased after him.

Drew says his instincts kicked in and he took off running, calling 9-1-1 at the same time.

Officers responded to the incident and arrested Kenneth Jones, Jr, 46, and charged him with two counts of breaking and entering motor vehicle. Drew says officers told him Jones, Jr. had a large knife in his pocket at the time of his arrest.

According to Wilmington Deputy Chief Donny Williams, Jones, Jr. was transported to the New Hanover County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond.

Records show Jones, Jr. bonded out within an hour of arriving at jail.

WECT's Connor DelPrete is meeting Drew at the scene of the alleged crime and will walk you through what happened in this evening's newscasts.

