New Hanover Co.: Vendor error leads to duplicate tax bills

Due to a vendor error, more than 6,000 property owners received duplicate tax bills in the mail, New Hanover County officials said Tuesday.

Officials said the vendor printed and mailed the duplicate bills to approximately 6,600 property owners who one more than one parcel in the county.

Instead of separate bills for each property, multiple copies of the same bill were sent.

Those who received the incorrect bills will get new bills this week and an explanation of the situation.

Those with questions are encouraged to go to www.tax.nhc.com or call 910-798-7300.

