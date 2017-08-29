Belville Town Hall to close for two days for move to new building

Belville Town Hall will be closed Thursday, Aug. 31, and Friday, Sept. 1, as town officials move to their new municipal facility. (Source: WECT)

The new building is located at 63 River Road.

Town officials broke ground for the new facility in February.

Anyone requiring assistance is asked to call 910-371-2456 or 910-471-2010.

