Week 3 High School Football Schedule

September 1
Week 3
Sandhills at East Columbus
Ashley at Fairmont
Laney at Jacksonville
Cape Fear at New Hanover
North Brunswick at East Bladen
Trask at South Brunswick
Dixon at Topsail
North Myrtle Beach, SC at West Brunswick
South Columbus at Loris, SC
Midway at West Bladen
East Duplin at Ayden-Grifton
Wallace-Rose Hill at Havelock
Pender at Union
