Week 3 High School Football Schedule

September 1

Week 3

Sandhills at East Columbus

Ashley at Fairmont

Laney at Jacksonville

Cape Fear at New Hanover

North Brunswick at East Bladen

Trask at South Brunswick

Dixon at Topsail

North Myrtle Beach, SC at West Brunswick

South Columbus at Loris, SC

Midway at West Bladen

East Duplin at Ayden-Grifton

Wallace-Rose Hill at Havelock

Pender at Union