Seahawks sweep CAA men's soccer weekly awards

RICHMOND, Virginia – UNCW redshirt senior forward Julio Moncada and freshman defender Hjalmar Ekdal have been recognized by the Colonial Athletic Association for their roles in leading the Seahawks to a pair of men’s soccer victories last week.



Moncada (Puerto Cortes, Honduras) earned his third career CAA Player-of-the-Week award, while Ekdal (Stockholm, Sweden) was named Rookie-of-the-Week.



“I’m happy for our team that two of our players were recognized for their efforts this weekend,” Coach Aidan Heaney said. “We had two good performances from our team. Julio and Hjalmar are deserving of their awards as they played integral roles in our two victories.



“Julio has started off where he left off last season and took his chances very well this weekend, which resulted in two goals. Hjalmar played a vital role of marshaling our defense as well as popping up with an important goal against North Florida.”



Both players were named to the Mike Gibbs All-Tournament Team as UNCW posted victories over Jacksonville and North Florida. Moncada was tabbed the tournament’s Offensive MVP after scoring twice in a 2-0 win on Friday over the Dolphins. Ekdal earned Defensive MVP notice after netting his first career goal in a 3-2 verdict against the Ospreys on Sunday night.



The Seahawks, off to a 2-0-0 start for the fourth time in five years, open their regular season home schedule on Friday, Sept. 1, against North Carolina at 7 p.m.



