Wilmington Hammerheads propose gifting Cape Fear Soccer Park to City of Wilmington

In November 2016, voters from the City of Wilmington passed a $30.4 million parks bond.

Ten million of that has been earmarked for a soccer complex that would include about 15 fields at a location that hasn’t been determined.

The Wilmington Hammerheads Youth FC has a plan that could save the city millions.

The soccer club has met with Mayor Bill Saffo and City Council about a proposal that would have the club gifting the city its Cape Fear Regional Soccer Park located on Sutton Steam Plant Road off of Hwy. 421.

Hammerheads executive director Carson Porter said he believes that alone would save the city millions. The city wouldn’t have to purchase land or do ground preparation.

The 65-acre facility has seven soccer fields on it. The park also has a water meter, and water and sewer lines prepped for expansion to go along with a septic and storm water areas.

Porter says the saving would allow the city to get more bang for its buck.

“The idea of 14 to 16 fields and the possibility of turf, and the possibility of light, and infrastructure that you might not otherwise be able to get in a 10-million dollar price tag” Porter said.

The mayor and city council have said the park will not be soccer specific, but open to many sports.

“For us, we see the benefit by comparing us to other cities,” Porter said. “And to have a 14 to 16-field multi-sport facility where our entire community can come together and that is multiple sports, multiple clubs and share a space. It’s a home run for everybody.”

The City of Wilmington is currently without a facility with that many fields, and missing out on potentially millions of dollars coming into the city.

“The CBB has done a story on our tournaments and its economic impact of those teams coming into our city,” Porter said. “And we do about $8 million dollars’ worth of economic impact to the city. That is people staying at our hotels, eating lunch at our restaurants.”

