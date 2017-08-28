UNCW professor dies after sudden illness - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

UNCW professor dies after sudden illness

Hannah Frank. (Source: Twitter) Hannah Frank. (Source: Twitter)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A UNCW film studies professor died unexpectedly Sunday night.

A family member wrote in a Facebook post that Hannah Frank, 33, passed away after a sudden illness. Frank was described as "a beloved and respected instructor" in a tweet from the Flicker Film Society's Twitter account.

As of Monday night, the university had not released any information on Frank's death.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly