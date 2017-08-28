UNCW professor dies after sudden illness

A UNCW film studies professor died unexpectedly Sunday night.

A family member wrote in a Facebook post that Hannah Frank, 33, passed away after a sudden illness. Frank was described as "a beloved and respected instructor" in a tweet from the Flicker Film Society's Twitter account.

We regret to inform you of the passing of Mrs. Hannah Frank, a beloved and respected instructor in the UNCW Film Studies program. pic.twitter.com/QmfH63yw4l — Flicker Film Society (@FlickerFilmUNCW) August 28, 2017

As of Monday night, the university had not released any information on Frank's death.

