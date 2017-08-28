UNCW professor dies after possibly contracting pneumococcal meningitis

A UNCW film studies professor died unexpectedly Sunday night after possibly contracting pneumococcal meningitis.

Hannah Frank, 33, was described as "a beloved and respected instructor" in a tweet from the Flicker Film Society's Twitter account.

We regret to inform you of the passing of Mrs. Hannah Frank, a beloved and respected instructor in the UNCW Film Studiess program. pic.twitter.com/QmfH63yw4l — Flicker Film Society (@FlickerFilmUNCW) August 28, 2017

UNCW officials issued a statement Tuesday saying Frank joined the university in 2016 and "immediately made an impression here as an outstanding scholar and colleague, a supportive, inspiring mentor for her students, and a gracious and fiercely intelligent peer, then friend, to so many."

"Our thoughts and prayer are with Hannah's husband and family, her wide circle of loving and beloved friends around the world, and the students who will never forget the spirited impact she had on them, though their time together was all too short," the university said.

Family members told UNCW officials that Frank's death was sudden and may have been from pneumococcal meningitis.

After conferring with the New Hanover County Health Department, UNCW officials said, "we want to assure our community that this strain of meningitis is considered non-contagious and that no protection of those contacts of someone diagnosed with pneumococcal meningitis is necessary unless there is an outbreak. We have received no notification from local authorities that there is a public health concern at this time."

Students who have any health concerns can contact the Student Health Center at 910-962-3280. Employees should contact their medical provider.

UNCW said no service arrangements have been made yet, but the Film Studie department will host a celebration of Frank's life later this fall. Details will be posted on the department's website as soon as they are confirmed.

