Grant money goes toward providing free mammograms in Brunswick Co.

Brunswick County women who don't have insurance or who are underinsured will be able to have free mammograms and diagnostic services after a grant was given to the Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center Foundation.

According to a news release, a $24,074 community health grant was given by Susan G. Komen North Carolina Triangle to the Coast group.

To qualify for a free mammogram, women who do not have health insurance or are underinsured must be age 40 or older, live in Brunswick County and cannot have had a mammogram in the last year.

“We are grateful to the Susan G. Komen organization for helping us bridge the gap in breast cancer screening with this generous grant,” said Cindy Cheatham, development manager for the Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center Foundation. "This means so much to us as we know it will help us bring a vital diagnostic tool to the women in our community who forgo mammograms because they cannot afford them.”

Mammograms are available at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center six days a week or on Novant Health’s mobile mammography coach. The mobile mammography coach is available at various Brunswick County locations and features digital mammography technology, all female technicians, private changing and separate clinical exam room.

For more information or to schedule your mammogram, call 910-721-1485 or click here.

