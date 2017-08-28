Crews spend hours to protect you from severe weather

The City of Wilmington's stormwater management crews spent hours clearing drains and pipes in anticipation of severe weather. (Source: WECT)

They spent hours driving up and down our streets so you could be safer on the roads during severe weather.

The City of Wilmington's stormwater management team cleaned out underground pipes and cleared debris from aboveground drains hours before severe weather hit the Cape Fear Region on Monday.

The underground pipes on South 17th Street caught crews' attention. They said the pipes carry potential flood waters from buildings nearby like the New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Despite hours of perspiration, heavy rains may still cause flooding overnight.

"That's the majority of what we can do to make sure the system can perform at maximum efficiency," city spokesperson Dylan Lee said. "But we know when you get a lot of rain in a short period of time like what could happen in the next day or so, some places it will overwhelm the system."

If you live in a neighborhood prone to flooding, the city is not leaving you out to dry.

"We can pre-position a pump, for example, in a neighborhood so if it does flood, the pump is already there. They can pump the water away from the area to the next storm drain let's say a block down the road," Lee explained.

The Town of Carolina Beach also uses pumps, but for a much larger body of water.

Ed Parvin, the town's planning director, says the majority of the town's stormwater flows into Carolina Beach Lake. His stormwater management crews spent hours pumping water from the lake to free up space.

"It's getting a significant amount of stormwater so setting up pumps of pumping that lake ahead of time so it can increase capacity is essential," Parvin said. "Our main goal is to maintain public health and safety of the people in that area and make sure they don't get flooded."

Parvin said the town's dredging project will free up more space in the lake. This may allow for more cushion before the town needs to pump water out of the lake the next time a storm rolls around.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.