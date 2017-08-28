International fine dining group starts Wilmington chapter

A new food group is coming to Wilmington.

The Chaîne des Rôtisseurs, an international food group devoted to fine dining and cuisine, is opening a chapter in Wilmington. The group started in France in medieval times, and is based on practices of French meat roasters.

It was revived in 1950. According to the website, the group is a “gourmet club.”

The Chaîne, for short, has almost 130 chapters in the United States, and is located in more than 90 countries all over the world. Members are referred to as knights and ladies, and go to gourmet meals where they can meet and speak with people who share their love of fine cuisine.

“You meet people that are like-minded that like to go out, that like to experience something extraordinary when it comes to food," Guillaume Slama, member and co-owner of Whiteville’s The Chef and the Frog, said. "It’s not just going to a restaurant and ordering off of the menu. You really have a fantastic experience."

According to Slama, chefs and restaurant owners are members of Chaîne chapters, but only account for about five percent of the people in the groups. The other members are simply food connoisseurs.

“I come from a food culture where food is everything," Slama said. "I come from a culture where people start cooking very early in the morning and they cook all day long and they gather at night around this meal which is wonderful. They talk about different things and France is really well known for its food culture and wine and so having something like that here, to me, is reminiscent of what I had back home.”

He has been a member of Myrtle Beach’s chapter, the closest one to Wilmington before the city’s group was created, for eight years. Slama said he’ll transfer his membership to Wilmington’s chapter when it officially launches.

Myrtle Beach’s chapter certified Slama’s restaurant a Chaîne restaurant, allowing him to put the crest on his door. The Chef and the Frog has also won awards from Myrtle Beach’s chapter.

“It’s kind of like a recognition," Slama said. "If you get picked by the Chaîne, obviously you must be offering something pretty good to start with, and then if you earn an award from the Chaîne people, knowing that they’re comparing you to some of the best people out there, then you must be doing something very, very well.”

The Myrtle Beach chapter has mostly retirees, he said. The goal of Wilmington’s chapter is to have young professionals involved as well, according to Slama.

There will be an interest meeting for the Wilmington chapter in late September, and an induction dinner in early December.

According to Jim Nelson, the head of the Wilmington chapter, this is the perfect city for a Chaîne chapter.

“Wilmington is really a foodie town, I would say," he said. "The thing I really like about Wilmington is that there are a lot of really neat restaurants here and they are all locally owned."

Slama said the local chapter will draw food connoisseurs from all over to Wilmington.

“For the restaurants in Wilmington, it is going to be a wonderful way for them to compete with one another and trying to come up with new ideas," Slama said. "I believe it is really going to change the way some restaurants look at Wilmington because if there’s a Chaîne already there, there’s a base.”

According to Nelson, a chapter needs 15 members to start. Wilmington's group currently consists of more than 15, and it is aiming for 40 members.

He said the chapter has reached out to Wilmington chefs, restaurant owners and people in the local wine, spirits and crafted beverage industry to join. A variety of people in the chapter makes things more interesting, Nelson said. Local chapters usually have four- to six-course meals up to eight times a year, Nelson said.

The Chaîne Foundation also provides scholarships for students who aspire to be chefs or who are in the food business.

If you are interested in joining Wilmington’s chapter, contact Nelson at cowboy3273@gmail.com.

