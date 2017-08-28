New Hanover High's Heritage Club blends rich history with modern fandom

Members of the New Hanover High School Heritage Club take a break between plays at Friday's game against Northside-Jacksonville. (Source: WECT)

Erik Bron is continuing a legacy his father helped start at New Hanover High School.

Bron's dad, Johannes, was the NHHS faculty member who oversaw the school's student fan group, the Heritage Club, for more than two decades during his time as a music teacher and he fondly recalled his involvement with the club.

"The highlight of my time at New Hanover was working with those guys," he said.

And Heritage Club members were, and still are, guys, although during Friday's 34-6 football victory over Northside-Jacksonville at Legion Stadium, the club's section was populated by males and females.

Johannes Bron decided to form the Heritage Club as an all-male group in an effort to help him avoid possible problems with the Key Club's annual ski trip.

"Then you're policing a whole other problem," Johannes said, referring to co-ed high school getaways.

Mostly on their own, a group of male students decided to form the Heritage Club in the late 1990s, and according to Johannes, "It absolutely took off."

The club has earned a reputation as being loud and proud at New Hanover sporting events, particularly during games against rival area schools. According to the Brons and current members, the club's cheers often drown out the noise from opposing fans both at NHHS and on the road.

Erik Bron said there are times when a Heritage Club member may get a little too rowdy or when a cheer might cross a line, but those occasions are the exception, not the rule.

"For the most part, I'm always proud of how they act," Erik said. "They're gonna be high school kids, but if our officers are good and our group's good, they're gonna be good and well behaved."

In much the same way that Erik's involvement with and appreciation for the Heritage Club was at least partially handed down to him by his dad, the club's membership is somewhat sustained from father to son and older brother to younger brother.

William Price, who is this school year's Heritage Club president, took a break from rooting for the Wildcats to talk about what the club means to him.

While admitting that Friday's mediocre turnout was not representative of the club's usual numbers -- school in New Hanover County didn't begin until Monday -- Price spoke with pride about the group's plans for games and upcoming community service opportunities.

If Price has his way, the 2017 Heritage Club will be remembered for years to come.

"If you're anybody at Hanover, you're gonna be in the Heritage Club," Price said. "Everybody in the county knows us. They don't like us because they wanna be us. ... We will never be outnumbered (at a game) and I can guarantee that."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.