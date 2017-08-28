Brunswick Co. agents arrest 2, seek third suspect after drug bust

Agents with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office's Vice and Narcotics Unit arrested two people and are looking for a third after executing search warrants last week.

According to officials, the warrants were executed in the Tree Acres Circle area of Calabash on Friday.

At the first location, Melvin Washington McCrary, 62, and Jamal Abdul Beasley, 20, were taken into custody. McCrary was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felony and possession of a stolen firearm. Beasley was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both men were booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center and given $10,000 bonds each.

Officers executed another search warrant at a second location and confiscated 6 grams of raw heroin, 170 bags of heroin, 82 dosage units of Ecstasy, 31.7 grams of cocaine, 332 grams of marijuana, prescription medicine, and a handgun.

Following the search at the second location, arrest warrants were issued for Christopher John Clarida, 26, of Ash.

Clarida was charged with felony cocaine and heroin trafficking, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, heroin and marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felon, among other charges.

Anyone with information on Clarida's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Officials said the investigation, which began two months ago, was due to complaints from the community.

