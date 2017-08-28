Coast Guard searching for pair of Oak Island fishermen

Two fishermen from Oak Island did not return from a Sunday fishing trip when they were expected and the Coast Guard is searching for them.

According to a Monday afternoon news release, Steve Chaney and David Hambrick left on a 22-foot fishing boat at approximately 11:30 a.m. Sunday from the South Harbor Boat Ramp in Oak Island. The wife of one of the men called for help after they did not return by dark as expected.



"We are battling severe search conditions due to the approaching tropical system with rough seas and strong winds," Chief Warrant Officer Keith Moore, the command duty officer at Sector North Carolina, said in the release. "Our crews are trying every possible means to locate these fishermen before weather conditions worsen."



Air Station Elizabeth City aircrews aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and an HC-130 Hercules airplane and Station Oak Island boat crews are searching the North Carolina coastline south of Oak Island for the overdue fishermen.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chaney or Hambrick is asked to call Coast Guard Sector North Carolina at (910) 343-3880.

