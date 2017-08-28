Columbus Co. Animal Shelter Director Joey Prince resigns

Joey Prince, the director of the Columbus County Animal Shelter, has resigned after less than two years on the job.

According to County Manager Bill Clark, Prince submitted his resignation effective August 28.

Clark did not elaborate on the reasons for Prince's resignation.

Prince was hired as director of the animal shelter in September 2015 following the retirement of former director Rossie Hayes.

The shelter was heavily scrutinized after a number of incidents were reported in 2015, including 13 cats that were killed by a dog that escaped its cage. An employee was fired as a result.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.