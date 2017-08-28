Local athlete to compete on 'American Ninja Warrior' finals in Vegas

A local athlete has made it to the finals of American Ninja Warrior in Las Vegas. (Source: American Ninja Warrior)

Rigel Henry first qualified for the show earlier this year.

He competed in Daytona Beach where he made it to the city finals. He then went on to qualify for Vegas.

Henry says he has learned a lot from his first Ninja Warrior experience.

Competing on the show is not something Henry had dreamed about for a long time. He says it sort of just came about one day.



Henry had gotten bored with doing normal workouts so he decided to switch it up. He started going to Defy Gravity for a different kind of workout. There he met Solomon Harvey, a former ANW qualifier, who convinced him to try out for the show.

He auditioned last year and didn't make it but tried again this year and made the cut.

Henry said the biggest takeaway from his experience on the show was the feeling of accomplishment and being able to share that feeling with other people.

"The feeling of accomplishment and sharing that feeling with other people and helping them know that working out doesn't have to be boring and that it's fun," Henry said.

Henry said his first time competing on the show was more intimidating than he expected. However he had done a lot of training to prepare so he felt ready.

One of the things he learned while on the show was that making it through the course isn't always just about being strong but about knowing how to problem solve.

"You look at all the younger, powerful dudes that come and they're good, don't get me wrong," Henry said. "But some of the older dudes, they're a little more patient, slower with some of the obstacles, getting it figured out and not making mistakes. Cause it's one shot and you're done. So it was definitely a little learning curve for the rookie season."

Henry said he does plan to audition again for the show next year.

The Vegas episode he is on is set to air in September.

