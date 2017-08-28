'I'm going fishing every day': Oak Island man to buy dream boat with $200K Powerball win

An Oak Island man who recently won $200,000 playing Powerball plans on getting his dream boat with his winnings.

“I’m going to get a 20-foot Carolina Skiff,” Andrew Ackerman described. “I’m going to go fishing every day.”

Ackerman beat odds of one in 913,129 to win the prize in Wednesday’s drawing.



He got the $3 Power Play ticket at the Olde Brunswick Store on East Oak Island Drive on Oak Island. He used a combination of family birthdays to pick his numbers.

“I used my birthday, my wife, and my two children’s birthdays,” Ackerman said. “I used the No. 4 as the Powerball since there are four of us.”



Ackerman didn’t check his numbers until Friday. “I didn’t think I was actually going to win anything,” He said. “So I forgot about it. When it came up on my phone that I won $200,000 I didn’t believe it. I ran back down to the store to have them check and sure enough I was reading it right.”

Ackerman claimed the prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal withholdings, he took home $139,002.



The ticket matched the numbers on the four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. Because he added the Power Play feature, the prize quadrupled to $200,000 when the 4X multiplier was drawn. His ticket was one of six in North Carolina to win a $200,000 prize in last Wednesday’s drawing.

