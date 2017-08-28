Delays, closings due to approach of tropical system

We will update this list as more closings or delays come into the newsroom.

C

Cape Fear Center for Inquiry will operate on a 2-hour delay for students and staff on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

N

New Hanover County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for students and staff on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Principals, custodians, and staff for the operations division should report to work at their normal times.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.