Delays, closings due to approach of potential tropical system

We will update this list as more closings or delays come into the newsroom.

  • Alpha Neurobehavioral Clinic in Onslow County will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29.

  • Bladen County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay for students and staff on Tuesday, Aug 29.
  • Brunswick County schools will operate on a 2-hour delay for students and staff Tuesday, Aug. 29. Essential operations staff should report on schedule.

  • Calvary Christian School will operate on a 2-hour delay for students and staff Tuesday, Aug. 29.
  • Cape Fear Center for Inquiry will operate on a 2-hour delay for students and staff on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

  • New Hanover County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for students and staff on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Principals, custodians, and staff for the operations division should report to work at their normal times.

  • Pender County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for students and staff on Tuesday, August 29, 2017. Principals and Central Services staff should report to work at their normal times and contact their supervisor if unable to safely do so.

  • Rising Stars of Wilmington will operate on a 1-hour delay for Tuesday, Aug. 29.

  • Wilmington Preparatory Academy will operate on a 2-hour delay for students and staff, Tues. Aug. 29.

