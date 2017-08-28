Registered sex offender charged with child abuse after infant suffers broken arm

A registered sex offender is accused of child abuse after his infant suffered a broken arm.

Lowell Curtis Alsbury, 36, of Supply, was arrested by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office on Friday and charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury. He was booked under a $150,000 bond.

Sheriff's office detectives said that the two-month-old infant suffered a broken arm. No other details about the alleged incident have been released.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and that more charges are expected.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website, Alsbury served about 14 months in prison after being convicted on two counts of indecent liberties with a child on 2013.

He also was convicted of violating the sex offender registry in 2016 by being on a child premises.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.