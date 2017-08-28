Local Red Cross chapter sending help to areas hit by Harvey

The American Red Cross has deployed 42 people from eastern North Carolina, including 16 from the Cape Fear Area Chapter, to Texas or Louisiana to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. (Source: WECT)

According to James D. Jarvis, executive director of the American Red Cross of the Cape Fear Area, the Red Cross has enough shelter supplies in Texas to support 28,000 people and supplies for an additional 22,000 people are being sent in now. Tractor trailer loads of ready-to-eat meals, comfort kits, kitchen supplies and cleaning supplies are on the ground in Texas.

Jarvis also said that more than 150 vehicles – nearly half of the Red Cross' emergency response fleet – have been mobilized.

As far as the potential tropical storm that could hit the Cape Fear Region, Jarvis said they are monitoring the situation.

"While we do not anticipate it being more than a 'rain event,' we are moving some of our assets around the region to be strategically positioned to respond to localized flooding in low-lying areas," he said. "The Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) that typically works out of Wilmington deployed to Texas yesterday to help with that effort so we are temporarily bringing our ERV from New Bern to Wilmington for Tropical Storm Irma.

"Historically speaking, September is a very active month for tropical storm activity in the Atlantic, so TS Irma is a good reminder for everyone to make or refine their emergency plans, prepare an emergency supplies kit, and ensure that their families are aware of their emergency plans."

