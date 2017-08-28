Pender County urges residents to prepare for possible tropical storm

The Pender County Office of Emergency Management is urging residents to prepare for the possibility of a tropical storm which may bring winds and heavy rainfall to the region.

“We’re tracking this storm,” said Tom Collins, Pender County Emergency manager. “Every Pender County resident should take precautions to prepare for possible power outages. Citizens residing in low lying areas should be alert for localized flooding ”

The Pender County Office of Emergency Management urges all residents to secure lawn furniture, gas grills, and items that can be become flying debris.

Collins said residents should prepare for possible power outages.

The Pender County Health Department is also urging residents to take this opportunity to assemble emergency supply kits which include at least one gallon of water per person, non-perishable packed or canned foods and juices, a can opener, rain gear, flashlights, a radio with fresh batteries, fully charged cell phones with an extra battery, cash, and fuel for generators. All important documents should be secured in a waterproof container. All pets should be secured.

“We urge residents to be alert in low lying areas,” said Collins. “Motorists should not cross flooded roadways with more than 4-inches of rushing water.

If you need assistance call the EM office at 910- 259-1210. The Pender County Office of Emergency Management will activate and have personnel on stand-by Friday night and Saturday.

